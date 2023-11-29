HPC Infrastructure Specialist, atNorth, Göteborg
Level Recruitment AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Level Recruitment AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for intricate High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure and seek a dynamic role in a rapidly evolving company? Does the prospect of developing and managing HPC environments motivate you? If so, delve into the details of the HPC Infrastructure Specialist role below!
The Role
In the position of an HPC Infrastructure Specialist, your responsibilities include the planning, implementation, and maintenance of intricate High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure. This involves providing support, management, and development for our HPC solution. A crucial aspect of your role is to guarantee a dependable and scalable solution encompassing CPU, GPU, InfiniBand, and diverse storage solutions. Your role is pivotal, playing a critical part in supporting HPC environments and facilitating high-performance computing and simulations. It is your responsibility to ensure that the infrastructure remains robust, efficient, and secure.
Your primary responsibilities within the team involve:
Design, testing, and implementation of advanced High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure.
Collaborating on the enhancement of the underlying systems that power atNorth's HPC as a Service (HPCaaS) solution.
Overseeing and monitoring customers' HPC infrastructure, with a focus on minimizing drift and ensuring operational efficiency.
Establishing close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to guarantee timely project delivery.
Contributing to the ongoing development efforts to ensure customer success.
The position entails extensive communication and collaboration. As an HPC Infrastructure Specialist, you work closely with team leaders and project management to ensure the timely delivery of projects.
In this role, your reporting line is to the Director of HPC Operations, located in Iceland. We offer hybrid work arrangements but given that a portion of our team is based in Gothenburg, we prefer candidates for this position to reside in Gothenburg and the surrounding area.
Is this you?
To excel in this role, it is essential to possess extensive knowledge of Linux System Administration and proficiency in Configuration Management. Ideally, you have completed academic studies in computer science, informatics, or a related field from a technical university. A minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar role is required, accompanied by a documented track record of successful implementations.
Moreover, a strong understanding of cloud solutions, expertise in virtualization systems, network management, and the design of data storage across various types is highly valued. Fluency in spoken and written English is a prerequisite, and proficiency in Swedish would be considered an additional asset.
We believe you possess a well-rounded skill set that includes proficiency in the following toolkits:
Comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the system administration of Linux environments.
Previous exposure to configuration management tools such as Ansible, Puppet, Terraform, and integration with Git.
Familiarity with KVM, Kolla, OpenStack, The Foreman, Ironic, InfiniBand/OmniPath CEPH storage.
Competence in network design and configuration of switches/routers, coupled with a broad understanding of TCP/IP.
Proficient scripting abilities in bash/python, along with some experience in programming languages like Java/Golang.
Prior engagement in the supervision and monitoring of Linux environments and networks.
We highly value not only technical expertise but also personal qualities. We are seeking an individual who brings a humble and team-oriented approach to the role. Your motivation is fueled by curiosity, and you actively seek opportunities to learn. Moreover, you are generous with your knowledge and experience, actively contributing to a collaborative environment that promotes continuous learning among colleagues.
Do you want to know more?
In this recruitment, atNorth collaborates with Level Recruitment. You apply for the position by clicking on the "apply" button next to this. For questions, contact recruitment consultant Stina Koskijev on 08-120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
. Please note that no applications are accepted by email. Please apply with a CV where you clearly describe which parts of the role you have previous experience with.
The selection of applications takes place continuously.
Welcome with your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312), http://atnorth.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
atNorth AB Kontakt
Stina Koskijev stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Level Recruitment AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8295377