Housekeeping

Northern Lights Global Climate Solution AB (publ / Servicepersonaljobb / Nacka Visa alla servicepersonaljobb i Nacka
2023-06-18
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northern Lights Global Climate Solution AB (publ i Nacka
Age are not important but that You take Your work at serious way and with full respect
about the job
Clean your household and keep it tidy
Laundry
Ironing
Organize wardrobes and cupboards
Folding and mangling / Folding and mangling
Run errands
Organize the dry cleaning
Manages deliveries
Act
Nanny / babysitting
Take-out or pick-up at schools or other activities
Cooking
Prepare parties or social events
Serving and assisting at parties and social events
Take care of your household when you are away
Accompany you on holiday and in the countryside
We are also pleased to offer you apartment in the house with sperat entrance Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-18
Per email
E-post: pt@nlcs.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northern Lights Global Climate Solution AB (publ
(org.nr 559416-3742) Arbetsplats
Northern Lights Global Climate Solution AB publ Jobbnummer
7892235