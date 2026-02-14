Housekeeper Position
2026-02-14
We are currently seeking motivated housekeepers to join our maintenance team for our restaurant and hotel facilities. This role involves overall responsibility for the cleanliness of guest accommodations, lounge and dining areas, common guest spaces, and includes laundry duties.
As part of our maintenance team, we expect you to perform your responsibilities with exceptional dedication. We are looking for someone who is energetic and enthusiastic, and an outstanding team player, with a keen attention to detail and a desire to provide the highest level of service. The ideal candidate will be well-organized, efficient, and capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously, alongside possessing strong communication skills and maintaining excellent relationships with both guests and colleagues.
The center maintains a high standard of environmental policy and uses only organic detergents, it is therefore an advantage if you have prior experience of working with organic detergents and cleaning methods.
Additionally, the role requires the ability to pull, push, and lift moderate weights. Proven previous experience in hotel housekeeping is required.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16
E-post
E-post: work@farstorpskursgard.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Housekeeper Position".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Farstorps Kursgård AB
Farstorp
241 92 ESLÖV
