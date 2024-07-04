House of Discs - Head of E-commerce
Do you want to work with e-commerce in a fast-growing company, supported by a loyal base of disc golf enthusiasts? At House of Discs, you meet a team who all share a common goal: to grow the sport of disc golf and make it more accessible to players of all skill levels.
About the job
As Head of E-commerce at House of Discs, you align overall direction for traffic acquisition across the funnel. You define and ensure execution of lower funnel initiatives to optimize traffic growth. Across our various brand sites you drive sales through improving conversion, average order value and retention while getting the personalities of the respective brands across and ensuring a healthy P&L. All done within a KPI driven mindset. You provide required demand planning guidance to ensure optimal product availability within stock turn restrictions. Also, you evolve e-com platform and corresponding ecosystem of applications according to needs yet within the bandwidth / resources available. As a leader of the team, you coach individuals according to their needs and develop the group.
During the upcoming years, House of Discs will invest in the growth of disc golf to ensure that each brand that is in the group receives the financial assets and professional expertise to grow to a level that elevates the sport, and the brands, to new heights. As head of e-commerce, you will play an important role during this journey.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you need a couple of years of experience from senior e-commerce roles within branded consumer goods. You've got hands-on experience from a broad set of e-commerce disciplines like traffic acquisition, site optimization, customer retention and operations. You are used to manage a budget and work towards goals and deadlines. As a person, you have strong strategic thinking and planning skills combined with a superior "get things done"-attitude. You can mobilize enthusiasm and resources in a matrix organization through interpersonal capabilities and communication skills.
What we offer/About House of Discs
House of Discs was established in June 2022 with the goal of taking an active role in shaping the future of the ever-growing disc golf sport. The group includes disc golf brands Latitude 64°, Dynamic Discs, Discmania, Kastaplast, Westside Discs, HandEye and Huk Lab operating in the US as well as Europe. House of Discs ensures top notch product quality and market-leading innovations.
We are flexible with your city of residence since you can work remote, but see it as an advantage if you live near one of our office locations, which are Stockholm, Skellefteå and Tampere (Finland).
