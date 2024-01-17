Houdini Technical Artist
Machinegames Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Uppsala Visa alla grafiska jobb i Uppsala
2024-01-17
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Machinegames Sweden AB i Uppsala
MachineGames are looking for an experienced Houdini Technical artist who will help in developing and maintaining our procedural content generation tools to help the art teams in populating the environments.
You would be a part of the pipeline in simulation and destruction of assets and different in-game scenarios.
In this role you will be working in a tight team under the supervision of the Lead Technical Artist and you will collaborate in cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you have not or/are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Together with artists identify workflows for the procedural creation of both small and large-scale environments and assets. Analyze current pipelines and identify how to improve them with procedural tools.
Work together with programmers and artists to create and maintain efficient procedural tools for the environment team.
Be a close contact with the art teams to gather and analyze feedback and improve on the tools accordingly.
Help simulating a wide range of destruction and epic in-game scenarios.
Spread their knowledge of Houdini to the rest of the teams.
Create and maintain documentation.
Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues as needed.
Qualifications
Working experience on a AAA game.
Great experience in Side Effects Houdini in procedural generation of graphical content and destruction simulation.
Strong understanding of game development pipelines and processes and applying the principles of procedural generation.
Experience in prototyping, and present ideas before driving implementation.
Experience working with Houdini engine
Excellent problem solving skills and strong organizational skills.
Great communication skills and a positive attitude.
Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical parties.
Have excellent knowledge in one or more DCC applications. (Modo, Blender, Maya, Max).
Training and tutoring skills.
Fluent in English both written and verbal form. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Machinegames Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-1483)
S:t Persgatan 10 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
8400470