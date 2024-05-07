Host, Scandic Go Sankt Eriksgatan 20, 100%
2024-05-07
A place to stay when you have stuff to do and other places to go!
Say hello to Scandic Go, a fresh, urban hotel concept, offering the essentials with a "get what you need, pay for what you want" mindset. We're making it possible for more guests to explore the city in their own way. Always smart, always sustainable, and always with smooth self-service. For all tomorrow's adventures, spontaneous or planned to a tee, welcome to Scandic Go.
We're gearing up to launch our second hotel in Stockholm, nestled in the vibrant heart of Kungsholmen this autumn. Come aboard and be a key player in shaping this hotel's inception from the ground up, start in September.
What's it like being a Host at Scandic Go?
As a Host at Scandic Go, you're all about the guest. You greet them warmly when they arrive and help them with online check in or at our self-service kiosks in the lounge. You also answer any questions they might have.
You prepare food and drinks. You keep the lounge area neat and cozy so our guests can relax and enjoy themselves. You're always ready to chat with them and share some local tips.
At check-out, you make sure they had a great stay and assist them if needed.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone who can juggle multiple things at once and make our guests feel welcome. You should be good at talking to people and fluent in Swedish and English. Other languages are a plus.
But what really matters is who you are and how you act. You should be a responsive and prestige-free team player who are reliable and care about the quality of your work.
About the position
We're looking for someone to join our team as a host. You'll work on different shifts, including days, evenings and weekends. Your boss will be the Hospitality Manager.
Please apply through our website only. We'll review the applications as they come and we might hire someone before the deadline, so don't wait too long. We'll also give you a short service test during the selection process.
The position includes:
- Fulltime employee
- Probationary period
Can't wait to see you!
We are a proud member of the Scandic family, and at Scandic we know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. We want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Do you share our values: BE A PRO, BE YOU, BE CARING and BE BOLD. If so, welcome to Scandic.
Curious to learn more about our awesome hotel? Hear Anton and Magda chat about their cool jobs and the amazing Scandic Go concept.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
