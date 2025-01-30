Host Lead, Scandic Go Sankt Eriksgatan 20, 100%
We need more people - join our team!
Say hello to Scandic Go, a fresh, urban hotel concept, offering the essentials with a "get what you need, pay for what you want" mindset. We're making it possible for more guests to explore the city in their own way. Always smart, always sustainable, and always with smooth self-service. We welcome all tomorrow's adventurers to Scandic Go.
What's it like being a Host Lead at Scandic Go?
As a Host Lead, you're all about the guest experience. On your shift, you are responsible to make sure everything runs smoothly, and the guests are happy. You assign tasks to your team and check that they do them safely, correctly, and with quality. You work closely with the Hospitality Manager to plan the schedule and staff needs.
You also have a hand in many other things, like welcoming new hires, helping the Hospitality Manager with buying stuff and checking deliveries, and making sure everyone follows the safety and food handling rules.
You're a jack of all trades, and you love it. You're always ready to jump in and help out wherever you can. You're friendly, flexible, and fun. You're the heart of Scandic Go.
Who are you?
We're looking for someone who can juggle multiple things at once and make our guests feel welcome. You should be good at talking to people and fluent in Swedish and English. Other languages are a plus.
But what really matters is who you are and how you act. You should be a responsive and prestige-free team player who are reliable and care about the quality of your work and the overall outcome.
About the position
We're looking for someone to join our team as a host Lead. You'll work on different shifts, including days, evenings and weekends. Your boss will be the Hospitality Manager.
Please apply through our website only. We'll review the applications as they come and we might hire someone before the deadline, so don't wait too long. We'll also give you a short service test during the selection process.
The position includes:
- Fulltime employee
- Probationary period
Can't wait to see you!
We are a proud member of the Scandic family, and at Scandic we know that we reach further when we assent to our differences. We want you to be yourself and develop in the direction you want to go, with the foundation of safe conditions and fair agreements. Bring your experiences, engagement and your way of thinking - contribute to a culture where we genuinely care about each other, our guests and our planet. Do you share our values: BE A PRO, BE YOU, BE CARING and BE BOLD. If so, welcome to Scandic.
