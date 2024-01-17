Hospitality and Service Manager - Retail Operations
2024-01-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Driving the transformation in retail
The purpose of the CX @Retail team, within Retail Operations, is to designing customer-centric experiences where digital, physical, and human interactions play in harmony to deliver personal and meaningful relationships, a key part of the transformation of the retail network into a direct-to-consumer model. The Retail Hospitality & Service Manager will be an instrumental part of shaping the retail experiences through human interactions and conversations at every consumer touch point.
This job gives you the unique opportunity to design, develop and drive the hospitality experience within our physical retail spaces in a world class company- you will be part of shaping our future story!
Who are you
We seek you who dares to challenge the current status quo which is the traditional automotive industry and turn it into a modern, responsive, relevant and number one electric car brand. We welcome inspiration from the CX trail blazers from areas such as hospitality, retail, or financial services.
This position is aimed at a senior professional from the service industry that has proven strategic skillset, driving guideline development and work closely with the learning and development department with training of Volvo's consumer facing staff at retail. You develop content and input to the retailer competence development agenda for CX and communication trainings.
We are a small team with a broad collaboration platform, and we work with speed and engagement and get things done to enable the business to be successful. You will work with a global perspective, fuelled with local flavour.
Responsibilities
* Lead and develop the hospitality and service strategy and concepts for all physical retail spaces
* Identify and acquire relevant facts & insights to develop the hospitality and service strategy
* Develop hospitality & service guideline documents for consumer-facing staff
* Work closely with the Learning & Development team to develop training content & the competence agenda for retail consumer-facing staff
* Represent CX @ Retail in various cross-functional alignment, product, and management foras to drive the consumer-oriented agenda
* Passionately communicating the value of hospitality and service through human interaction and provide an out-of-industry perspective to drive transformation.
Experience
* Bachelor's degree in business management, digital marketing, hospitality, or equivalent education.
* 8-10 year experience in a Retail, Hospitality or Customer Service, building a strategy for consumer experience, competence management for consumer-facing staff and training B2C retailers
* Proven track record of building and maintaining consumer-facing content and processes
* Skilled in creating plans for how to build motivation and passion with consumer facing staff in delivering great experiences


Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key
The mobility industry is changing rapidly, and the competitive environment and our company's strategy might change fast. Therefore, we are not only valuing your previous experience and competencies but also your personality and your potential to develop and embrace unknown future challenges. Most important is that you share our values, truly believe in and are motivated by our purpose and have an honest ambition to join a dynamic team that is deeply committed to transform and progress the consumer experience in the mobility industry at global scale. Ersättning
