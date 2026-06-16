Homeroom teacher in Primary Years Programme (PYP)
Stockholms kommun / Grundskollärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholms kommun i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
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The International School of the Stockholm Region (ISSR) is a publicly funded international school which exists primarily to serve the educational needs of the transient and/or international community of Stockholm. The school runs the International Baccalaureate's curricula. The Primary Years Programme (PYP) is offered to students from 5-11 years of age, the Middle Years Programme (MYP) is offered to students from 11-16 and the Diploma Programme (DP) is available for students from 16-19 year of age. The school's language of instruction is English for all subjects.
At ISSR, students can receive an internationally recognized education in English from 5 to 19 years of age in one location in the center of Stockholm. The teachers at ISSR are qualified and experienced educators. Teachers and staff take part in the wide range of professional development resources and activities offered by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IB).
Job description:
ISSR is looking for one or more experienced homeroom teacher(s) to teach in the Primary Years Programme (PYP). The position(s) is(are) a full-time, temporary position as substitute(s).
The PYP is an inquiry-based and transdisciplinary programme with a student-centered focus. The position requires certification for teaching language and literature, math, science, social studies and art in a homeroom setting. There is an ongoing expectation to collaborate closely with students, teachers, assistants and parents to facilitate learning.
It is essential that the teacher differentiates instruction according to student needs. Digital tools are an integral part of teaching and learning. The homeroom teacher is part of the PYP team, working with high emphasis on collaborative planning, teaching and learning. The homeroom teacher position requires organizational skills, flexibility and open-mindedness.
All documentation and communication at ISSR are carried out in English.
Main responsibilities:
Plan, teach and document high quality inquiry-based learning experiences for students
Differentiate instruction according to students' needs
Provide a structured and engaging learning environment
Plan and collaborate with colleagues in the PYP Team and across the school
Participate in school activities (assemblies, evening events, conferences, parent nights etc.)
Maintain ongoing parent/school communication regarding students' development
Requirements:
Certified primary school homeroom teacher for students aged between 6-11
Trained as an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme homeroom teacher
High proficiency in written and spoken English (academic level)
Other qualifications may also include:
Experience working in an international school setting
High competence with IT learning tools
We place emphasis on flexibility in approach with colleagues and students and a desire to work collaboratively and consistently with a commitment to the whole school ethos.
Recruitment is ongoing.
Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering.
För att arbeta på våra skolor krävs att du uppvisar giltigt utdrag ur polisens belastningsregister och misstankeregister innan erbjudande av anställning.
Inom Utbildningsförvaltningen tillämpar vi individuell lönesättning reglerat av HÖK och Allmänna Bestämmelser (AB). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms Kommun
(org.nr 212000-0142), http://www.stockholm.se/Arbete/Lediga-jobb-och-praktik/
Bohusgatan 24-26 (visa karta
)
116 67 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholms Stad, Utbildningsförvaltningen, Issr Kontakt
Mikael Hansen-Goobar mikael.hansen-goobar@edu.stockholm.se Jobbnummer
9966547