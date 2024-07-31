Home Based - Personalized Internet Assessor - Swedish Speakers in Sweden
Jobs Europe AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2024-07-31
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobs Europe AB i Karlstad
Looking for a freelance opportunity where you can make an impact on technology from the comfort of your home? If you are dynamic, tech-savvy, and always online to learn more, this part-time flexible project is the perfect fit for you!
A Day in the Life of a Personalized Internet Assessor:
In this role, you'll be analyzing and providing feedback on texts, pages, images, and other types of information for top search engines, using an online tool
Through reviewing and rating search results for relevance and quality, you'll be helping to improve the overall user experience for millions of search engine users, including yourself.
Join our team today and start putting your skills to work for one of the world's leading search engines.
TELUS International AI Community
Our global AI Community is a vibrant network of 1 million+ contributors from diverse backgrounds who help our customers collect, enhance, train, translate, and localize content to build better AI models. Become part of our growing community and make an impact supporting the machine learning models of some of the world's largest brands.
Qualification Path:
No previous professional experience is required to apply to this role, however, working on this project will require you to pass the basic requirements and go through a standard assessment process. This is a part-time long-term project and your work will be subject to our standard quality assurance checks during the term of this agreement.
Basic Requirements
Working as a freelancer with excellent communication skills in English and Swedish.
Being a resident in Location for the last 5 consecutive years and having familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media, and cultural affairs in Sweden.
Active use of Gmail, Google+, and other forms of social media and experience in the use of web browsers to navigate and interact with a variety of content
Daily access to a broadband internet connection, a smartphone (Android 4.2, iOS 13 or higher), and a personal computer to work on.
Assessment
In order to be hired into the program, you'll take a Swedish language assessment and an open book qualification exam that will determine your suitability for the position. Don't worry, our team will provide you with guidelines and learning materials before your exam. You will be required to complete the exam in a specific timeframe but at your convenience!
Equal Opportunity
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for a contractual relationship without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. At TELUS International AI, we are proud to offer equal opportunities and are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community. All aspects of selection are based on applicants' qualifications, merits, competence, and performance without regard to any characteristic related to diversity.
If this sounds like a role you'd be interested in taking on, please register below -https://telusinternational.headway.ai/searchResults/REQ_ID_4361/?org_id=c36aef1b-3274
Required language: Swedish Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8528". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
(org.nr 559370-9347) Arbetsplats
Telus International Ai Inc. Jobbnummer
8817862