Hmi Developer Ad/adas
2023-11-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
HMI Engineer for AD/ADAS functions
Looking for more than a job?
A job with meaning is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change, we're planning will need the skills of the world's most talented people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
What you'll do
Our Human Machine Interaction (HMI) team at Volvo Cars is looking for a HMI engineer to design, integrate, and verify autonomous driving and active safety functions for a safe and personal driving experience. The primary objective for the team is to develop and launch human-centric, safe, and robust AD/ADAS functions to customers.
The successful candidate will work with legal and functional requirements and driving human factor issues across the department to ensure safe interaction with our AD/ADAS functions. You will contribute to the design, development, and verification & validation of user interaction. This will contain to plan the work together with the team and execute on the planned activities. This also includes ensuring a data-driven development by conducting user studies.
Collaboration is key to this role, as the HMI engineer will work closely with the Function owners, UX organization, software suppliers, and multiple Volvo Car Corporation (VCC) teams.
You will be part of:
• Creating a safe interaction between drivers and AD/ADAS functions.
• Ensuring a consistent and valuable customer experience by using a holistic approach whilst developing the HMI.
Want to know more? We hope so
We are curious about what you think about the future, both yours and ours. We would be happy to meet in person, to give you the possibility to learn more about your future colleagues, manager, and culture at Volvo Cars. We are looking forward to welcoming you to our teams and our joint future journey together. To apply, please register your profile at our career site and attach your application documents as soon as possible since recruitment is ongoing.
Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
As we use our own channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies.
What you'll bring
We are looking for a fast-learning, self-driven, and proactive team player who is curious, innovative, and eager to understand their surroundings. You are committed to safety, enthusiastic about autonomous driving vehicles, and passionate about creating new customer experiences.
We believe that you have:
• +3 years of professional experience within the field of human factors, automotive, HMI or similar.
• Knowledge in systemization of AD/ADAS functions as the user interaction is strongly connected to the function behavior.
• Experience conducting user research around human factors of automated driving, data analytics, and data-driven decision-making and development projects.
• At least a Bachelor's degree in Cognitive Science, Applied Psychology, Human Factors, or similar.
• Strong communicative skills to collaborate efficiently with others and to spread knowledge and ideas to the people around you.
• Self-leadership with a high ability to execute and solve problems together with others.
• A curious and eager mindset to bring new innovative ideas into product development.
• are fluent in English, spoken and written.
• Swedish driving license (B-körkort) or equivalent Ersättning
