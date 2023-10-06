HIL Verification Engineer for Battery Management System
2023-10-06
Are you ready to jump on the electromobility train and start working for a more sustainable future?
We are now looking for an enthusiastic Verification Engineer to work with the Battery Management System testing!
Our team consists of colleagues passionate about verification and testing. The team operates in an open environment, perfect for collaboration, as well as labs. The mission of this team is to ensure that the Battery Management System (BMS) is functioning correctly in regards of safety, performance, and functional requirements. The day-to-day work is primarily conducted in a Hardware in the Loop (HIL) environment where we define and perform tests. We are also developing new test environments and rigs to meet the current and future testing demands.
Within the team's scope, there are plans on increasing the automation of testing and development of methods and test requirements for the BMS area.
What is your scope within the test and verification department?
As a verification engineer within the team, you will play an active and important part in making sure that we meet our goals and create a sustainable product. You will be doing verifications of the BMS software as well as planning, performing, reporting, and follow-up different verification deliverables. Collaborating closely with the neighboring teams as well as the development teams, making sure that the new functions are tested in the most optimal and effective ways.
Who are you...
• . we believe that you are a driven and analytic team-player with a can-do attitude. You seek improvements that can be done and thrive when coming up with creative improvements on technical challenges. A problem solver is one of your characteristics and you are comfortable in seeking and finding data wherever needed to solve the needs for your and the teams' different projects and challenges.
Good communication skills are essential in this position when solving challenges as well as having close collaborations with other teams and sometimes suppliers. We want to be as effective as possible and try to avoid miscommunications.
Requirements:
B.Sc or M.Sc. Within power electronics, electrical and electronics or equivalent
5+ years of practical experience within relevant fields, for example HIL rigs or similar
Practical experience of dSpace tools (Automation desk, configuration desk, Control desk)
Matlab/Simulink and Python
Meritorious:
Knowledge or experience of CI/CD in Jenkins framework
Experience in SW development or testing of BMS
Experience from working within the automotive industry
Experience of working with product development
What can we offer?
We are offering you the possibility to be a part of a fun and evolving environment where our engineers get the room to be both creative and innovative. Here we are working with one of the biggest technology shifts in the transport industry. So, if you feel ready to tackle the new and exciting challenges and grow both as an individual and professionally then take the chance and apply.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Marco Lind, Manager Battery Management System Verification
Mail: Marco.lind@volvo.com
