HIL Test Method Verification Engineer for Battery Management System
2024-02-14
If you are a motivated person with a high interest in the latest technologies, join us and build the future of Volvo Trucks!
Who are we?
The mission of this team is to ensure that the Battery Management System (BMS) is functioning correctly in regards of safety, performance, and functional requirements. The day-to-day work is primarily conducted in a Hardware in the Loop (HIL) environment where we define and perform tests. We are also developing new test environments and rigs to meet the current and future testing demands. Our team consists of colleagues passionate about verification and testing.
We are looking for
• you who are known for your perseverance in driving change with a proactive and positive attitude. You are good at building relationships, networks and partnerships to collaborate in meeting shared objectives. We believe that it is important that you communicate effectively and can clearly explain and assist other people whose work intertwined with yours.
We value the ability to take ownership for deliveries as well as the ability to be a team player and put the group/team first. We believe that you enjoy taking the lead in times of change and are resilient in making sure that changes are implemented.
Your main responsibilities:
Develop test specifications and test cases for BMS
Developing HIL model environment to new battery products
Develop and increase automation of testing
Requirements
For this role you need to have a Bachelor or Masters in power electronics, electrical and electronics or similar. Since the role requires a deeper understanding of developing and testing the Battery Management System, you will need to have around five years of experience within relevant fields. Good communication skills are also essential in this position since we are having close collaborations with other teams and sometimes suppliers.
Experience within the following is a merit:
Synect & Eweaver
dSpace tools (automation desk, config desk, control desk)
CI/CD Jenkins framework
Experience from commercial vehicle or automotive product development
We are offering you
• the possibility to be a part of a fun and evolving environment where our engineers get the room to be both creative and innovative. Here we are working with one of the biggest technology shifts in the transport industry. So, if you feel ready to tackle the new and exciting challenges and grow both as an individual and professionally then take the chance and apply.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Marco Lind, Manager Battery Management System Verification
Mail: Marco.lind@volvo.com
