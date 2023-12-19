HIL System Engineer (Team Leader)
2023-12-19
At Complete HIL Development and Operations, we are designing, building, and maintaining Complete Vehicle HILs focusing on our new platforms and cars. We are part of the department called Complete Software Integration and Release and the rigs are used both for integration tests and more in-depth functional tests on system level. We are mainly working with dSPACE and Vector products and other tools includes, but are not limited to, Matlab/Simulink, Python, GIT/Gerrit.
We are looking for candidates from the Göteborg region, due to the required visits to the client's office several times a month.
Requirements:
Automotive SW test experience (automation and manual testing)
Automotive development experience is as a plus
Solid Python knowledge (advanced scripting)
MatLab, Simulink knowledge
Solid experience of working with GIT and Gerrit
Solid experience of working with Jenkins
dSPACE HW and SW knowledge
Solid V-Model knowledge
Strong leadership skills
Strong communication, multitasking, problem-solving and planning skills
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Experience of working with Agile methodologies
Job Responsibilities:
Sets system requirements on the Complete Vehicle HIL and guides the HIL developers on what capabilities a specific subsystem needs to have
Daily updates and maintenance of the HILs (could include both SUT SW and Model based development)
Developing and executing automated tests to ensure the quality of the HIL
Larger updates of HW and SW for new build series (VP, TT, PP etc.)
Developing solutions to integrate ECU
