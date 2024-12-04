HIL & SIL Verification Engineer with C-driving licence
2024-12-04
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you a passionate Verification engineer within automotive industry who want to join us for a challenging project, ensuring the Safety of future vehicles and saving lives on the roads?
About the Role
We are looking for a skilled HIL & SIL Verification Engineer with a valid C-driving licence to join our dynamic engineering team. This role involves developing, implementing, and verifying test environments for automotive systems, ensuring robust and high-quality solutions for our cutting-edge projects.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and maintain HIL and SIL test environments for automotive applications.
• Design and execute test cases to validate software and hardware functionalities.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including software, hardware, and system engineers, to ensure seamless integration and performance.
• Debug and analyze issues in the system under test and document findings.
• Provide technical expertise in troubleshooting and resolving test-related challenges.
• Occasionally support on-road vehicle testing, leveraging your C-driving licence for tasks requiring professional driving capabilities.
Qualifications and Skills
• Valid C-driving licence is mandatory.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or a related field.
• Proven experience in HIL and SIL testing, preferably within the automotive domain, preferably within AD-functionalities.
• Proficiency with tools such as dSPACE, Vector, MATLAB/Simulink, or similar.
• Strong understanding of automotive communication protocols (e.g., CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet).
• Analytical mindset with excellent problem-solving skills.
• Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
• Knowledge within ISO26262
What We Offer
• A challenging and rewarding work environment with opportunities for growth.
• Exposure to advanced automotive technologies and projects.
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about automotive technology and enjoy working in a collaborative, innovative environment, we'd love to hear from you! Feel free to contact me, 0733-908035 or patrik.artman@mpyascitech.com
. We are looking forward to your application!
Join us in driving the future of automotive excellence!
About us
At Mpya Sci&Tech, we believe that innovation thrives when there's a culture of continuous learning and curiosity. We're passionate about new ideas and knowledge-whether it's at work or beyond. But we also understand that life is about more than just work. It's about balance, happiness, challenges, and exploring what excites you. That's why we foster a culture where the more you live, the more passion, curiosity, and well-being you bring to your work. Ersättning
