HIL Infrastructure Engineer within Electromobility
2023-08-30
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Help us design sustainable transportation and design technology edge solutions. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting new technology with a global reach. With us you get the opportunity to grow and contribute to projects for new and sustainable solutions.
Join us and help the Volvo Group to shape the society for the next generation.
About the role
Volvo Groups' net-zero emission targets by 2050, encompasses development and verification of high-tech innovative technology as well as a new lab that is under construction. The HIL Rig Infrastructure team is part of the Test and Verification division within Electromobility. We are in the forefront of the latest verification technology and are on a journey to shift from physical to virtual testing. We are now expanding our team with a new System Verification Engineer with experience from HIL development, mainly infrastructure and test automation to join our exciting global transformation. As a System Verification Engineer, you will work in close cooperation with multiple stakeholders to understand product development needs, future test equipment and methods requirements. Moreover, you will develop test cases at HIL level, upgrade existing rigs and prepare HIL rig technical descriptions and specifications.
Additional responsibilities:
Develop, maintain and up-time for the electromobility HIL rigs. Upgrade existing rigs and prepare HIL rig technical descriptions and specifications.
Troubleshoot errors/faults in the HIL.
Assist Verification Engineers to effectively use the HIL.
Set-up automation test environments like Jenkins, BitBucket, Artifactory.
Realizing/Converting manual test cases into an Automation Desk test case.
Perform Model adaptations for HIL.
Support and educate other domains. Support HIL rigs connection with other test equipment, e.g., test cells, PEL, Box Truck etc.
Create templates for automatic tests in HILs
We are looking for...
• a result-oriented person with a forward-thinking mindset. With your previous experience in the automotive industry, your decisions are always based upon facts and engineering judgement. A fast-paced and ever-changing environment is where you thrive - because new challenges only mean new opportunities to develop and learn more. With your structured working method, you know how to go from idea to implementation and solve problems without getting stuck in details. You can balance between theoretical and hands-on approach. Furthermore, you are a driven person who loves to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. You are a true team player who believes in the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Requirements:
B.Sc. or Master of Science in Mechanical, Mechatronic or Electrical engineering or equivalent
5 years of embedded systems work experience and the ability to simulate and verify the results in rigs
Experience from the development in the automotive industry.
At least 5 years of experience from system work with hands-on connection to reality, build and re-building rigs.
Experience in writing Software test plans and test cases.
Experience in CAPL, Python, Perl, Shell scripting, LAB View, CANalyzer and CANOE environment.
Knowledge in MATLAB/ Simulink
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
Familiar with dSPACE tools, Atlassian Tool suite and open-source tools like Jenkins.
Experience from Agile development
Why Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
You will work in a global environment that provides you with development prospects both professionally and personally. Here, you will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop. Our daily work in an international environment, allows us to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures. We trust in the individual and act as a team.
If our entrepreneurial spirit, adaptability, and result-focused mindset triggers you, we might be a great match! Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Last application date is 20th of September, we will continuously look at the applications, so do not wait!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Hiring manager
Lars Svedung
Lars Svedung
Manager Rig Development Electromobility
