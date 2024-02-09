HIL Infrastructure Engineer
2024-02-09
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you get the opportunity to grow and contribute to projects for new and sustainable solutions.
About the role
Volvo Groups' net-zero emission targets by 2050, encompasses development and verification of high-tech innovative technology as well as a new lab that is under construction. The HIL Rig Infrastructure team is part of the Test and Verification division within Electromobility. We are in the forefront of the latest verification technology and are on a journey to shift from physical to virtual testing. We are now expanding our team with a new HIL Integration Engineer with extensive experience within HIL tool development, to join our exciting global transformation. Within this role, you will work in close cooperation with multiple stakeholders to understand the Volvo Electromobility product development needs, future test equipment and methods requirements. Moreover, you will develop our HIL lab, upgrade existing rigs and prepare HIL rig technical descriptions and specifications for the future.
Day to day work entails Troubleshooting errors/faults in the HIL as well as supporting Verification engineers in using HILs effectively. You will set up automation test environments like Jenkins, BitBucket, Artifactory, as well as creating automatic HIL test templates. Support and educate other domains. Support HIL rigs connection with other test equipment, e.g., test cells, PEL, Box Truck etc.
We are looking for...
a result-oriented person with a forward-thinking mindset. With your previous experience in the development of dSpace HIL laboratories, your decisions are always based on facts and engineering judgment. A fast-paced and ever-changing environment is where you thrive - because new challenges only mean new opportunities to develop and learn more. With your structured working method, you know how to go from idea to implementation and solve problems without getting stuck in details. You can balance between a theoretical and hands-on approach. You are a true team player who believes in the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Requirements:
• University degree in Mechatronics or Electrical engineering or equivalent
• 5 years of hands on dSpace HIL lab development
• Experience from the development in the automotive industry.
• Experience in Python, CANalyzer and CANOE environment.
• Knowledge in MATLAB/ Simulink
• Automotive test/development experience.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• Familiar with Atlassian Tool suite and open-source tools like Jenkins.
• Experience from Agile development
Volvo Group is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds. We thank all applicants for their interest in this position; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact:
Lars Svedung
Manager Rig Development Electromobilitylars.svedung@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
