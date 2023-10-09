HIL Hardware Integration Engineer for Battery Management System
2023-10-09
We are looking for highly skilled engineers to work with the battery management system testing for our battery products that are used in trucks, busses, construction machines and in marine applications.
Our team consists of colleagues passionate about verification and testing. The team operates in an open environment, perfect for collaboration, as well as labs. The mission of this team is to ensure that the Battery Management System (BMS) is functioning correctly in regards of safety, performance, and functional requirements. The day-to-day work is primarily conducted in a Hardware in the Loop (HIL) environment where we define and perform tests. We are also developing new test environments and rigs to meet the current and future testing demands.
Within the team's scope, there are plans on increasing the automation of testing and development of methods and test requirements for the BMS area.
Who are you?
In this job, your main responsibilities will be to develop HIL hardware environment to our new battery products as well as creating specification for circuit diagrams. You will play an active part in development and the optimization of the hardware integration to the HIL.
To take on these responsibilities you are a person who thrive on coming up with creative improvements on technical challenges and are comfortable in seeking and finding data for our different projects. Since we are in close collaboration with international software development teams, suppliers and other functions you also need to have good communication skills.
Requirements
For this role you need to have a Bachelor or Masters in power electronics, electrical and electronics or similar. Since the role requires a deeper understanding of developing and testing the Battery Management System, you will need to have around five years of experience within relevant fields.
Highly meriting with experience in:
Soldering and practical electrical and electronics build experience
EE architecture
Fault tracing - CAN log analysis
Experience in software development or testing of battery management systems
Experience from commercial vehicle or automotive product development
Why Volvo Group Electromobility?
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions!
Marco Lind, Manager Battery Management System Verification, Marco.lind@volvo.com
