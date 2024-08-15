HIL Engineer Verification and validation
2024-08-15
Automotive verification engineers with a HIL background
You will be working in the cutting edge of SW testing within verification and validation for our market leader partners within automotive. You will be working in a fast moving, highly adapting environment, with short loops to ensure steady flow of testing. We are looking for a highly motivated engineer who wants to join our HIL development team.
You:
As a person we believe you are comfortable with working both in a dynamic team with people from all parts of the world and alone as a self-sufficient unit delivering on your dependencies. You are of an innovative mindset and like facing new challenges within your work. You like tinkering with electronics and have hands-on experience from working with hardware. You will have worked within the automotive domain or similar for at least four years.
Key responsibilities:
Qualifications
Master's degree in engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics or Physics) or equivalent
At least 4+ years of experience with HIL or SIL test environment development
Continuous integration / Continuous deployment experience
Proven experience in working with dSPACE Tools: ControlDesk, ModelDesk, MotionDesk and ConfigurationDesk
Vector tools experience with one or several applications: CANoe, CANalyzer, CANape, CAPL
Knowledge in vehicle communication such as CAN,LIN, Flexray, Ethernet and UDS
Experience in simulating Electrical faults on HIL
Driven, team-oriented and self-motivated person with a technical mind-set
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Excellent communication and documentation skills
Meritorious:
Worked for an Automotive OEM manufacturer
Hands-on HIL building experience and working with hardware
Experience in MATLAB/Simulink, m script.
Experience in at least one of the following languages: C / C++ / Python
Experience of setting up and improving a CI/CD flow
Leadership experience
Relentless quality and performance driver
