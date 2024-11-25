HIL Engineer/Test Rig Developer
2024-11-25
We are looking for an experienced HIL Engineer/Test Rig Developer for our client within the automotive industry. You will be working according to SAFE in the system software team. You will together with your team develop, build and maintain test environments and HIL rigs.
Work description:
• Set up strategies for usability and deployment
• Manage the availability and forecasted need for test hardware
• Setup guidelines for unified setup
• Support users in our environment
• Develop and improve test configuration
• Secure test environment compatibility
• Control and manage the CI integration for the HIL rigs
• Coordinate to secure necessary administration for usability and access
• Maintain and develop the rig documentation
Skills Required:
• Skilled in developing test environments
• Minimum 3 years' experience of HIL construction and HIL development
• You are self-motivated and driven
• A team player
• High customer focus
• Easily adapt to new responsibilities and enjoy continuous learning
• Excellent communicational skills
• Structure and organized
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• C++, Python, CAPL, CAN/LIN/Ethernet
• Used to working in a global environment
Experience required:
• Experience from test/HIL from the automotive industry
• BSc or MSc in electronics or similar relevant experience
• Experience using test equipment for CAN/LIN/Ethernet
