HIL Engineer in the Automotive Industry!
2024-09-06
Are you an engineer with a passion for quality, automation, and innovation? Imagine stepping into a role where the focus shifts from manual testing to building advanced test environments that empower developers to run automated tests effortlessly. This position is all about creating the tools, scripts, and infrastructure that streamline testing processes, ensuring the highest software quality while reducing the risk through automation.
The company is a leader in developing state-of-the-art test environments for cutting-edge platforms and software. Their mission is to create test systems that integrate continuously, providing real-time feedback on system performance. By leveraging advanced automation and simulation, they ensure that their products meet the most stringent quality and robustness standards.
The engineering teams within this company are committed to constant improvement and knowledge sharing. They are dedicated to building sophisticated test rigs and providing infrastructure that ensures efficient and reliable results. Every day, the focus is on innovating new ways to enhance processes and products, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in testing environments.
We are seeking an individual with a strong technical background, particularly in scalable systems and automation. Experience working with Vector HIL rigs and automated test systems is crucial, and proficiency in Python for automation purposes is essential. The ability to think systemically and understand how to scale and improve testing environments is key to success in this position.
A candidate with earlier experience within following fields
• Experience working with HIL rigs and automated test systems
• Fluent in English, as the language is used in daily work
• Experience in scalable system development
• Proficiency in Python and CAPL scripting
• Familiarity with DevOps tools
• Experience with model development in Simulink
• Knowledge of automotive electrical architectures and protocols
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
