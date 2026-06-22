HIL Engineer
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-22
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We are seeking Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Engineer to support the development, maintenance, and continuous improvement of component and system-level HIL test environments within an automotive software platform organization.
The candidate will be responsible for ensuring that HIL rigs remain operational, correctly configured, and aligned with project plans, enabling developers and test teams to efficiently verify software, functions, and requirements throughout the product lifecycle. The role involves hands-on work with hardware, software integration, automation, troubleshooting, networking, and close collaboration with development and test teams.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Experience working with Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL), embedded systems, automotive testing, or system integration.
Hands-on experience with ECU bring-up, software flashing, and troubleshooting.
Strong knowledge of Linux environments, including system installation, configuration, and maintenance.
Experience with automotive communication and networking technologies, including Ethernet, IP networking, switches, and VLANs.
Proficiency in at least one scripting or programming language such as Python, CAPL, or C/C++.
Experience using Vector tools such as CANoe and CANalyzer.
Strong debugging and root-cause analysis skills across both hardware and software domains.
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with cross-functional engineering teams.
Experience with MATLAB/Simulink.
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and test automation frameworks.
Experience supporting or maintaining large-scale HIL test environments.
Familiarity with DevOps practices and automation tools.
Understanding of automotive electrical architectures and ECU communication.
Experience with Cisco switches, rack installations, and laboratory test environments.
Job responsibilities
Build, configure, and maintain HIL test environments for automotive software development and validation.
Integrate and troubleshoot ECUs, embedded systems, networking, and test hardware.
Support developers and test engineers by ensuring reliable and available test platforms.
Develop automation solutions using Python, CAPL, or similar technologies to improve efficiency and scalability.
Perform software flashing, system bring-up, fault tracing, and root-cause analysis.
Maintain Linux-based systems and support networking infrastructure used in HIL environments.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in an Agile development environment.
Drive continuous improvements to HIL platforms, automation frameworks, and testing processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalLogic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559042-2035)
Mårten Krakowgatan 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9973799