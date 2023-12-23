HIL Engineer
2023-12-23
Description of the assignment
Extend the HIL (Hardware in the loop) team for motion control.
The team's responsibilities are:
Developing / maintaining of HIL HW.
Running tests in HIL both manually and developing automated tests.
Developing / maintaining of automation frameworks for automated HIL testing.
Qualifications and skills required for the assignment
Experience of HIL related work.
Experience of automated testing.
Skills from the following list is meriting.
• CANoe
• DSA
• Veristand
• TPT
• Python
• Labview
• SystemWeaver
• Electrical engineering
Personal attributes
High ability to work independently.
Flexible - have ability to plan and to adapt to circumstances.
Analytic mindset and good ability to perform fault tracing and Root Cause Analysis based on logged data.
Be skilled in presenting issues and suggested solutions.
Be a Team player.
