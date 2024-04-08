HIL Development Engineer
2024-04-08
Join our team at ALTEN Gothenburg as an HIL Development Engineer! Are you passionate about HIL development and experienced in working at both the component and system levels? If so, we want to hear from you! You'll have the opportunity to be part of a talented R&D team located at our client's site.
Your responsibilities:
Developing technical specifications.
Participating in the equipment procurement process.
Building, assembling, and configuring the test environment to ensure operational readiness.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, we believe in nurturing your passion for technology and innovation. With diverse projects across various industries, you'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while advancing your own career. Our supportive leaders provide coaching and guidance to help you grow professionally. Additionally, you'll have access to personalized training opportunities through our ALTEN Academy and external courses, empowering you to reach your full potential.
YOUR PROFILE
We believe you may have the following qualifications and experience:
A University Degree (B.Sc., M.Sc. or Ph.D.) in relevant field
Experience in MIL, SIL, or HIL development and testing
Proficiency in Matlab/Simulink, Python, CAPL scripting, or C/C++ development
Practical experience with Continuous Integration (CI/CD)
Familiarity with tools from dSpace or Vector
Knowledge of vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet
Meritorious:
Experience in Linux, Docker, Windows automation
If you're ready to take on an exciting challenge and contribute to groundbreaking projects in a supportive and inclusive environment, apply now! Your expertise and passion are essential to our team's success!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
