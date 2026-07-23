HIL Development Engineer - Test Rig Architecture & Real-Time Simulation
MittLogik Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-23
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Build the Test Rigs Driving the Future of Mobility
Are you a hands-on engineer who loves building HIL test benches from scratch rather than just running tests on them?
At MittLogik, we're looking for experienced HIL Development Engineers – Test Rig Architecture & Real-Time Simulation to design, build, and optimize the hardware-in-the-loop environments that make modern automotive technology possible.
If you thrive on real-time modeling, dSPACE/Vector hardware, and solving complex system-level bugs, we'd love to have you on our team!
What You'll Do
Instead of just executing test scripts, you will own the full HIL ecosystem:
Design & Build Rigs: Commission and maintain HIL test benches using platforms like dSPACE, Vector, ETAS, NI, or Speedgoat.
Real-Time Simulation: Build and fine-tune plant and vehicle models using MATLAB/Simulink.
Configure ECUs, sensors, and communication networks (CAN, CAN FD, LIN, FlexRay, Automotive Ethernet).
Root-cause complex issues across models, networks, and physical hardware using CANoe, ControlDesk, or INCA.
Flash software, resolve bench bugs, and collaborate directly with validation and development teams.
What We're Looking For
Proven HIL Development Experience: You've built and integrated HIL test rigs—not just operated them.
Solid experience in MATLAB/Simulink for real-time model deployment.
Strong background in automotive communication protocols and diagnostics tools (CANoe, CANalyzer, etc.).
A passion for end-to-end system troubleshooting.
Nice to Have (But Not Required):
Knowledge of ADAS features (ACC, AEB, LKA) and sensor simulation (Radar, Camera, LiDAR).
Understanding of vehicle dynamics or CI/CD test automation pipelines.
MittLogik is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome applications from qualified candidates across the EU/EWR via EURES. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MittLogik Consulting AB
(org.nr 559229-0950), https://www.mittlogik.se
Theres Svenssons gata 13 (visa karta
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417 55 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10009846