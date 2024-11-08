HIL Developer - Automotive
HIL rig developer for AD system verification and validation
The right candidate should have the following key competencies for the position:
• Experience of HIL development in HIL rigs for real-time systems
• Good knowledge of equipment for electronics system or component testing
• Experience with development of high-quality, production-level software
• Skilled C/C++ programmer in Linux environments
• Very good understanding of software tool chains
• Be proactive in suggesting enhancements and technological choices in HIL rig development and HIL testing as well as experience in automation to ease the day to day tasks
• Should have had exposure to large scale simulation environment & DevOps
• Preferably experience in communication protocol, DDS, REST API, UDS, Ethercat
• Basics of CAN (e.g. J1939) protocol and Canalyzer, CANOE, CAPL
• Preferably knowledge of perception sensors autonomous driving such as lidar, radar and camera
• Experience of simulation for AD/ADAS, HIL rigs, and test automation tools, i.e. Carla, from dSpace, Vector, or NI Så ansöker du
