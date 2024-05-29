HIL builder and tester
Adecco Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-05-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client 's team and be a part of building a Subsystem HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) containing roughly 12 ECUs (Electronic Control Units). You will work together in a small team responsible for the development and maintenance of the HIL environment. This means real teamwork where you share the workload of overall tasks while contributing your own specialized skills.
About the Role
Your main tasks will be to integrate and develop plant models in Simulink for the complete Subsystem HIL. This model shall be code-generated with Simulink Coder and built into an executable binary that can run on the HIL real-time processor. The work will include interaction with the development teams in respective areas to explore the reusability of existing models.
About You
We are looking for someone with the following skills and experience:
• Experience with Matlab/Simulink
• Experience with model-based development
• Physical modeling
• Knowledge of vehicle dynamics
• Knowledge of combustion engines
• Experience with real-time controls
Are you ready to take on this challenge and contribute to the development of future HIL systems? Apply now and become part of a dedicated team!
Contact Information:
Do you have any questions or concerns? Do not hesitate to contact our recruiter, Sima Bahho, via Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
For questions about registration, reach out to Adecco 's Candidate Support via info@adecco.se
Welcome with your expression of interest! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-45580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Ninsun-Sima Bahho Sima.Bahho@adecco.se Jobbnummer
8714454