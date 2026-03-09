Highly Qualified Senior Live & Broadcast Production Specialist
About Partwise AB
Partwise AB is a Swedish company operating within television production, broadcast technology, and technical media services.
The company provides advanced expertise for professional television productions and broadcast environments, including studio production, outside broadcast (OB), remote production (REMI), and modern broadcast infrastructure.
Partwise AB maintains a core organisation of highly qualified technical specialists working in areas such as broadcast engineering, camera and imaging systems, audio production, media technology, and technical production management. Complementing this internal capacity, the company collaborates with an established network of highly qualified professionals contributing to related technical, logistical, and production functions required to support complete broadcast and productions.
The company's operations require highly qualified competence within modern television and broadcast environments. This expertise ensures professional broadcast standards, technical reliability, and the successful delivery of complex productions
Position Overview
Partwise AB seeks a highly qualified Senior Live & Broadcast Production Specialist for permanent full-time employment in Stockholm.
This is a senior specialist-level professional role requiring advanced technical competence, independent authority, and strategic responsibility for the planning, configuration, and execution of complex live broadcast productions.
The role corresponds to senior specialist-level professional competence involving independent end-to-end technical responsibility across the full broadcast production chain.
The position includes system design, signal flow architecture, integration of production systems, and real-time technical decision-making in operationally demanding environments.
This is not an entry-level or assistant role.
Main Responsibilities
The employee will independently:
• Hold overall end-to-end technical responsibility for advanced live broadcast productions
• Plan, design, and configure complete broadcast workflows and system architecture
• Lead technical setup across studio, OB, REMI, and on-location productions
• Manage signal flow architecture and full broadcast chain configuration
• Configure and operate vision mixing and multi-source switching
• Integrate graphics, replay, media servers, encoding, and transmission systems
• Configure streaming and distribution infrastructure
• Ensure broadcast-quality output under time-critical conditions
• Make autonomous technical decisions during live productions
• Act as technical lead in complex broadcast environments
Required Qualifications
Completed advanced higher education in a relevant technical field or equivalent advanced specialist-level professional qualification, combined with a minimum of six (6) years of documented full-time professional experience at specialist level within advanced live broadcast production.
Education and experience together must demonstrate senior specialist-level professional competence involving independent technical responsibility.
Required Professional Experience
Documented experience must include:
• Studio broadcast production
• Outside Broadcast (OB)
• Remote production (REMI)
• On-location live broadcasting
Including independent end-to-end technical responsibility and advanced operational execution within complex broadcast environments.
Specialist Technical Competence
Advanced competence in:
• OBS Studio, vMix, Wirecast, TriCaster
• Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, DaVinci Resolve
• Professional vision mixers and broadcast camera systems
• Advanced PTZ configuration and control
• Vizrt, Chyron Hego, EVS, SimplyLive
Language Requirements
Swedish - required
English - required
Employment Conditions
Permanent full-time employment based in Stockholm.
The employment includes guaranteed salary and continuous employment conditions in accordance with Swedish regulations.
The role involves advanced technical responsibility and independent decision-making in real-time broadcast environments.
Travel within Sweden may occur depending on production assignments.
Salary will be set in accordance with Swedish standards for senior specialist-level positions and reflects the advanced level of responsibility associated with the role.
Application
Applicants must submit:
• CV
• Documentation of education
• Certificates confirming at least six (6) years of specialist-level experience
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
