High Voltage R&D Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-07-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Are you ready to take the next step in your career and play a key role in advanced High Voltage (HV) R&D?
At NKT's HV Technology Department, we are looking for a motivated and skilled High Voltage R&D Engineer to contribute to innovation in High Voltage and Ultra High Voltage applications.
About the role
In this role, you will work directly with advanced HV laboratories and play a central part in developing new test methods, designing high‐voltage circuits, and executing complex experiments that support both innovation and customer projects.
Based at our Technology Center in Västerås, you will join a collaborative and supportive R&D environment with access to advanced test facilities. NKT is investing significantly in R&D, offering you the opportunity to shape next‐generation technologies within the energy sector.
Your responsibilities
As High Voltage R&D Engineer, you will:
Design and execute HV experiments, develop new measurement and test methods, and perform standard and development tests in the R&D HV hall
Manage HV test activities end-to-end: circuit calculations, setup, testing, analysis, and technical reporting
Act as test leader for HV electrical tests, with full support from the team
Perform development and type tests according to international standards for internal and external customers
Ensure compliance with electrical and laboratory safety standards, including risk assessment and coordination during tests
Analyze test results and write clear technical reports, primarily in English
Collaborate closely with multidisciplinary teams, including technical experts, product specialists, IT, and procurement
Interact with customers to define scope, planning, risks, and expected outcomes of test projects
Contribute to continuous improvement of laboratory methods, equipment, and workflows
Support business development activities together with your colleagues
Who we are looking for
You are a structured and curious engineer who enjoys solving complex technical problems and working practically in a laboratory environment. You take initiative, work systematically, and deliver high-quality results while contributing positively to a team-oriented culture.
Required qualifications
BSc (minimum 180 credits) or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Power Technology, or High Voltage Engineering
At least 3 years of experience in testing within high-voltage laboratories
Experience leading high-voltage testing and a proactive electrical safety approach
Proficiency in simulation tools such as MATLAB, LTSpice, or PSPICE, and working knowledge of SolidWorks
Knowledge of ESA19 (or willingness to obtain certification)
Basic understanding of PLC systems
Experience in project coordination or project management
Effective communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Why NKT?
At NKT, we believe that diversity, inclusion, and collaboration help create innovation and long-term performance. You will be part of an environment where knowledge-sharing, technical excellence, and personal development are actively encouraged.
Application details
Application deadline: 9 August 2026
Selection is ongoing; personality assessments may be part of the process.
Contacts:
Hiring Manager: Claire Pitois – Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
HRBP: Anna Lundell – anna.lundell@nkt.com
Union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer – Zohreh Keshavarz (Zohreh.Keshavarz@nkt.com
)
Due to GDPR regulations, applications cannot be accepted by email.
Welcome with your application!
#LI-Hybrid #LI-JM1
Profile description:Who we are looking for
You are a structured and curious engineer who enjoys solving complex technical problems and working practically in a laboratory environment. You take initiative, work systematically, and deliver high-quality results while contributing positively to a team-oriented culture.
Required qualifications
BSc (minimum 180 credits) or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Power Technology, or High Voltage Engineering
At least 3 years of experience in testing within high-voltage laboratories
Experience leading high-voltage testing and a proactive electrical safety approach
Proficiency in simulation tools such as MATLAB, LTSpice, or PSPICE, and working knowledge of AutoCAD
Knowledge of ESA19 (or willingness to obtain certification)
Basic understanding of PLC systems
Experience in project coordination or project management
Effective communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and spoken Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8331-44337388". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
722 26 VAESTERAS (V-AS) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Jobbnummer
10011631