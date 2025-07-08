High Performance Computing (HPC) Engineer
2025-07-08
HPC engineer Embark on a significant journey where your expertise in high-performance computing accelerates scientific discovery and impacts patient outcomes worldwide.
We are currently seeking a passionate, HPC engineer to join AstraZeneca's vibrant site in Gothenburg, Sweden. The ideal candidate will have extensive hands-on experience making an impact with HPC technology, delivering HPC services to a high quality, and able to relate to the scientific community and work closely with users to make the best use of research computing services.
About the Role:
At AstraZeneca, our Research Data & Analytics Team is at the cutting edge of transforming how we discover and develop medicine. As an HPC Engineer within the Scientific Computing Platform, you'll be crucial in delivering HPC services and solutions that drive progress in computational chemistry, imaging, multi-OMICs, AI and more. We're combining modern HPC with leading DevOps and cloud-native technologies to push the boundaries of biopharmaceutical research.
The HPC landscape is continually evolving. You will need the skills to help build and operate industry-leading capabilities, including application build frameworks, containerized applications and cloud software-as-a-service. Automated deployment is a key feature and you will need to be comfortable with DevOps processes and delivering consistency through automation and infrastructure-as-code.
Your Impact:
Be part of a global team where your skills in high-performance computing empower innovative scientific solutions. Engage and collaborate with researchers and engineers to optimize workflows and deploy HPC capabilities that facilitate new discoveries. Your contribution will directly enhance the development of innovative medicines, improving patient outcomes globally.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and operate cutting-edge research computing services and applications
Adopt Site Reliability Engineering principles to manage end-to-end HPC service operations, monitoring, and incident response
Optimize and solve complex technical problems in the HPC infrastructure and the cloud, collaborating closely with scientific users to enhance system utilization
What You Bring:
Proficiency in Linux environments for administration and programming
Solid skills in Python programming and bash scripting
Highly customer-focused, with the ability to communicate complex IT concepts to non-experts
Experience in working within a DevOps team using agile methodologies
Experience of building and operating services in the cloud
Desired Skills and Expertise:
Background in a scientific field or experience with computationally intensive scientific data analysis
Experience in large-scale HPC environments, parallel filesystems, and with tools such as SLURM and OpenStack
Familiarity with configuration automation, software distribution frameworks, and cloud deployment, especially AWS
Expertise in AI/ML tools, parallel programming, and containerization technologies
Understanding of domain-specific applications like bioinformatics tools, simulation software, or high-performance data visualisation packages
Join AstraZeneca and play a pivotal role in advancing HPC technology to accelerate scientific breakthroughs.
Apply now to be a leader in HPC innovation at AstraZeneca!
ABOUT ASTRAZENECA
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. At AstraZeneca, we're proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Where can I find out more?
AstraZeneca Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-company/our-locations/gothenburg.html
