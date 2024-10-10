High Perf Radio DPD TC
2024-10-10
About this opportunity:
Product Engineering Unit Radio is a unit within HW Engineering, responsible for development, release, maintenance, and quality assurance of Ericsson Radio Portfolio. Further, PEU Radio is responsible to secure technology for future platforms and products, including technology strategy and specification of components, modules, and ASICs that future products will be based upon. Performing the responsibilities of PEU Radio is done with tight collaboration within HW Engineering Unit in general and with PEU Silicon and PEU Radio Unit Software in particular.
Radio Systems & Technology sector drives radio product and technology evolution, high level systemization, architecture definition, standardization, mid- and long-term development plans, and long-term product plans (products and features) for PEU Radio.
What you will do:
As Radio System Technical Coordinator, you will have the responsibility and authority to drive technical matters related to radio requirements and product solutions.
You are responsible for keeping an active collaboration with stakeholders in the area, such as radio architecture, radio systems across segments, line management, other technical leaders, and the community of radio hardware and software developers.
Key accountabilities of the role:
* Drive technology evolution and strategy within radio product area, focus on RF downlink chain close-loop performance optimization.
* Identify technology enablers for radio solutions, take technology selection decisions, and contribute to technology supply strategy.
* Interface with strategic product management on product requirements and technical issues.
* Secure implementation of the radio architecture and the radio product modularity.
* Stay updated with recent technology trends and innovations, as well as engineering practices.
Act as a mentor and coach for others to grow radio system competence.
The skills you bring:
* Significant experience as a leader of complex technical projects or R&D organizations.
* Strong domain knowledge to have the needed credibility with our teams, partners, and suppliers.
* Proven experience and expertise from Radio development, both SW and HW development is preferred.
* Knowledge about Algorithms such as DPD is a merit.
* Experience in developing evolving technologies.
* Strong analytical skills to be used in problem solving.
* Capable of taking fact-based timely decisions without letting prestige get in the way.
* Ability and interest to lead, motivate, develop, and inspire teams and individuals.
