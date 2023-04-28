Heavy Duty Vehicle Range Program Management Office Director
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
The Volvo Group drives prosperity and transformation for a better future. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here. Through innovation, partnership and our sustainability commitments, we set the example in our industry. We are now looking for someone who wants to take on a key
position in steering the industrialization of new solutions and technologies together with us.
This is us, your new colleagues
At Group Truck Technology (GTT), we develop solutions in alignment with our mission to drive prosperity through sustainable transport solutions. As Heavy Duty Vehicle Range, we are a part of Project & Product Strategy Office with the responsibility to drive the industrialization and launch of Volvo Trucks and multibrand European range. We excel in program and project management involving all functions focusing on customer success.
We are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent to differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others.
We are a team of passionate people, our belief is that teamwork and inspiring each other to think new is what makes us create value on a higher level that support the business of our customers and partners. Empowerment, accountability, and simplicity are key principles that guide us in our daily work.
Located in Lundby Gothenburg, the Project Office team is in charge of detailed planning and cross functional execution of complex program. The position holder will report to Vice President of Heavy Duty Vehicle Range.
This is how you could make an impact
HDV Range Program Management Office director is a challenging senior position with a large influence on main product deliveries within the Volvo Group. The responsibility covers the cross-functional industrialization of new products to meet expected quality, cost and features on time.
As a member of HDV management team, core to your success in the role is a strong cooperation with the engineering functions, strategic Product Planning , Volvo Trucks, Group Truck Operations (GTO) and Group Truck Purchasing (GTP) to collaboratively achieve Predictable Launch of Sustainable world class Transport solutions.
Distinct responsibilities include:
Establish, guide and balance cross functionally IntroBlocks to deliver the Volvo Cab Over portfolio as well as platform products to market with the right Quality, Delivery time and Group Cost within agreed budget.
Portfolio budget and product decision management
Secure deliveries of new products, updates, and maintenance - the industrialization phase.
Develop and manage your team towards project management and planning excellence including training and tools
Lead and drive continuous improvements within PPSO in collaboration with other PPSO Ranges and with other function towards maximizing the output from the Volvo Group R&D investment.
Member of Vehicle and Intro Block (IB) committee
Who are you?
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring about the culture change needed for an innovative environment that enables engineers from all backgrounds to collaborate and deliver in the most efficient way. We believe you are collaborative, proactive and able to cultivate trustful relationships with other leaders and teams. You are a trusted leader with strong drive and business mind set, a good listener, agile and structured, all at the same time.
Other important competencies for the position:
Broad technical knowledge, across several technical domains
Excellent knowledge of automotive and transportation industry.
Proven capability of managing complex projects or programs with high business impact in multicultural environment
Competence in project and planning management including Agile, lean and other. PMP certification is a plus.
Well established network within GTT / AB Volvo
Excellent collaboration and stakeholder management skills
Able to simplify complex information into simple themes, highlight key issues and communicate accordingly with efficient communication to interact at all levels
Business understanding with holistic view, but with the ability to go into details when needed
Master of Science or similar university degree
Are we the perfect match?
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
