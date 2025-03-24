Heat Pump Process Owner
Electrolux Professional AB (publ) / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ljungby
2025-03-24
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Electrolux Professional AB (publ) i Ljungby
, Malmö
, Partille
, Mariestad
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The objective of the role is to be a technical expert of the heat pump process for its use in our appliances. It is a strategic role with the possibility to shape our future as a sustainability leader in our industry.
You will be part of the process and technology team and will be responsible for the heat pump process in tumble dryers. The work will include thermal system design, components selection, development of control strategies for heat pump modules, and support in product development activities for dryers.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Drive our development of heat pump process towards the most efficient and reliable solution on the market.
Strategic responsibility for key technical decisions.
Collaborate with key teams within R&D to develop the next generation of HP systems for professional dryers, including technology trend analysis and system architecture definition.
Participate in the selection of key components/technologies for future systems, such as heat exchanges, compressors, or control modules.
Collaborate in the development of control strategies for high performance heat pump systems.
Track potential changes in refrigeration/heat pump industries related to future gases for heat pump systems.
Evaluate possible patent applications to protect property of innovative ideas.
Track and report possible future competitor activities.
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED
Engineering degree in Mechanical / Thermodynamics / or Control Engineering.
Work experience from working with heat pump development or similar.
General understanding on control principles applicable to Heat Pumps/ Air Conditioning equipment is a plus.
Good presentation skills and project management capabilities.
Knowledge of simulation tools for thermal systems design.
Experience developing macros in VBA is a plus.
Proactive and result-oriented mindset.
Active team player with ability to work independently.
REQUIRED LANGUAGES
English is mandatory
Swedish is recommended
About the Electrolux Professional Group
The Electrolux Professional Group is one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are manufactured in 13 plants in eight countries and sold in over 110 countries. In 2023, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
(org.nr 556003-0354)
Ringvägen 14 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Electrolux Professional AB Jobbnummer
9241874