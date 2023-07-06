Heat Pump Installation Engineer 3D modeling
Installation Engineer - 3D modeling
A Snapshot of Your Day
You work together with our multi-disciplined engineering team. We help each other in close collaboration, educating and strengthening each other thru our daily challenges and tasks. We have fun at work while developing and delivering large scale heat pumps that decarbonize the heat production market. Our solutions will form a substantial part of the energy transition.
At work, you are responsible for the design and the planning of your wide array of tasks. You primarily work with installation design using our 3D-modelling tool, NX. Your challenges lie within either finding optimal layouts for our installation, designing advanced piping systems and/or mechanical structures. The product has an advanced footprint and it is key to develop the best solutions to enable sales projects and to optimize site installation, functionality and serviceability in the most cost effective way. To do so you do not do the design single handedly, but you continuously communicate with other engineering disciplines, suppliers, and other company functions to find successful technical solutions for our customers.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You are highly involved in the hands-on development of our product.
* You contribute to product development strategies and road maps.
* You work with our customers and the project execution team to provide state of the art solutions to fit their needs.
* You will be coaching, communicating, educating your surroundings within your line of work. A clear understanding and interest in your colleagues need and endeavors is essential to create a dynamic and effective team of engineers.
What You Bring
* You have a university degree in mechanical engineering or similar.
* You a have experience from working with 3D-modeling, preferably NX.
* You are both eager to learn and you are willing to teach others.
* You have a positive mindset.
* You enjoy the close collaboration with other disciplines and team-based project set-up.
* You plan your own work, able to keep different tasks within different areas progressing.
* You have a sense of quality in your deliverables to internal and external customers.
About the Team
The large-scale industrial heat pump market is on the rising and we are now in a ramp-up phase preparing to meet the market demand, both current and future.
In this ramp-up phase we are looking for you who are willing to shape not only our product but also who we are, and how we work. We strive to be a great place to work, allowing different personalities and perspectives to grow and develop together.
Check out this page to learn more about our heat pump business:https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation/heat-pumps.html
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet. Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
