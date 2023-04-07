Heat pump field test coordinator
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
As a field test coordinator, you are responsible for coordinating all field test activities in projects.
Create field test planning
Define field test appliance number and duration
Define diagnostic equipment and responsible for data analysis
Define return path of material
Conduct field test preparation
Select suitable customers and supervise installation & commissioning
Support contract and other agreement preparation
Coordinate sample preparation, certification, troubleshooting information
Conduct field test operation
Visit & monitor load profiles and inspect field test appliances
Record and track field test failures
Replace or upgrade field test appliance
Evaluate field test appliance and create field test report
Qualifications
Education:
Degree in engineering or equivalent with technical background
Technical skills
Some working experience in appliance field test
General knowledge in mechanical, electrical, and thermal engineering
Knowledge of relevant standards and regulation.
Experience in running testing at appliance or system level
Refrigeration application or residential heating background is beneficial
Personal skills
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Swedish
Structured with good coordination skills
Able to work independently with problem solving mindset
Able to work in a team environment
Goal oriented and good at taking own initiative
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
