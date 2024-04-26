Heat Pump - Electrical Engineer
Electrical Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
You work together with our multi-disciplined engineering team. We help each other in close collaboration, educating and strengthening each other thru our daily challenges and tasks. We have fun at work while developing and delivering large scale heat pumps that decarbonize the heat production market. Our solutions will form a substantial part of the energy transition.
At work, you are responsible for the design and the planning of your wide array of tasks. You are involved in designing low, medium and high voltage solutions for both current and future customers. Front end electrical engineering solutions to shape a greener future, realizing the heat pump process and performance needed to make the market choose us as it's supplier.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You are highly involved in the hands-on development of our product.
* Contributing to product development strategies and road maps
* Work with our customers and the project execution team to provide state of the art solutions to fit their needs.
* You will be coaching, communicating, educating your surroundings within your line of work. A clear understanding and interest in your colleagues need and endeavors is essential to create a dynamic and effective team of engineers.
What You Bring
* You are eager to learn.
* Willing to teach others.
* A positive mindset.
* Enjoy the close collaboration with other disciplines and team based project set-up.
* You plan your own work, able to keep different tasks within different areas progressing.
* You have a sense of quality in your deliverables to internal and external customers.
About the Team
The large-scale industrial heat pump market is on the rising, and we are now in a ramp-up phase preparing to meet the market demand, both current and future.
In this ramp-up phase we are looking for you who are willing to shape not only our product but also who we are, and how we work. We strive to be a great place to work, allowing different personalities and perspectives to grow and develop together.
Check out this page to learn more about our heat pump business:https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation/heat-pumps.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what eth...
