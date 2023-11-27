Healthcare Data Analyst
2023-11-27
We are currently hiring a Healthcare Data Analyst on behalf of one of our customers in Gothenburg area.
Job Responsibilities: The Healthcare Data Analyst provides data analysis support to the customer by assisting with the development of reports and/or dashboards to monitor program and operational performance. Promotes self-service analytics for customer adoption, understanding and use of data. Supports design of programmatic analyses and reporting capabilities in addition to business requirement definition for new analyses and performs ad-hoc analysis as directed. The role requires the use of analytic skills to offer data-driven conclusions and recommendations to business partners.
Job Requirements:
Required to have a master's degree (a merit if you hold a PHD in medical science)
Required to have 1-2 years of Data Analysis experience
Required to have 4 years of medical research and health data
Required to have SQL, Tableau, Excel experience
Basic Python & R knowledge.
