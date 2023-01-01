Healthcare assistant
Hello!
I am now looking for a personal assistant who can work minimum 75% (in Stockholm) and different days of the week with morning,day - and nightshift. The schedule is equally shared with two other assistants I have. Collective agreement (Kollektivavtal) is applied.
A separate assistant room is available.
My injury twelve years ago is serious and complex (Tetraplegia) but relatively easy to manage IF the personal assistant is willing to adapt, communicate and improve daily. I can not walk, feel nothing, not move fingers or hold balance.
I need help with every basic routine such as toileting, bathing, dressing and getting in and out of bed/wheelchair. Physiotherapy exercises is critical. All the routines will be provided (2-3 days) with help of your new experienced working colleague.
English language fluently is the most important to assist me during my daily normal activities. If you have been working with people before, for example health care assistant, it 's a plus.
I have no family, pets, non smoker and NOT looking for a relationship.
Please describe little about yourself and why you choose to work with a handicap person. If you do not receive a response within 3 days then it means the reqruitment of candidates has been mooved forward.
Thank you for reading!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28
E-post: svar.minassistans@yahoo.se
