Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Health, Safety & Environmental Specialist. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Establish Conduct specific EHS training for employees as needed (New hire training, OSHA, DOT, EPA),
Ensure the company is meeting all of its legislative compliance obligations with OSHA, EPA, fire codes,
Works with Division EHS to keep abreast of technical developments and OSHA-related regulations that affect the EHS considerations for operations,
Managing HSE auditing requirements, coaching and training existing and new auditors, of HSE management system,
Conduct employee and student training, emergency preparedness activities, and/or assurance programs,
Prepare incident reports and communicate with affected employees and managers,
Safety Resource for a Business Unit/Site,
Act as primary contact for Unit and Site Safety questions,
Active involvement in injury and illness case management.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having a degree in HSE Specialist or HSE Engineer,
Several years as HSE Engineer/Specialist,
Have an experience of similar industrial project,
Good command of written and verbal English,
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea,
Good knowledge about MS Office,
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9017851