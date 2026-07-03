Health, Safety and Environmental Officer
SSC Space AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Kiruna Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Kiruna
2026-07-03
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, Solna
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Welcome to SSC Space, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, spacecraft consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, and much more.
SSC Space also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace? Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Officer in our team. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
HSE Management is to be integrated into the SSC Space Global Management System and the HSE Officer works closely with other group functions e.g. Quality, Sustainability, Security and HR, as well as with business operations and local health, safety and environment functions.
The role includes both strategic and operational support across the business areas. It is a global role and first out to become ISO 14001 certified are the operations in Sweden.
REQUIREMENTS
>5 years' experience of Health, Safety and Environment management.
Experience in developing, implementing and maintaining management systems aligned with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.
Experience leading audits, risk assessments, and regulatory compliance programs related to health, safety and environment.
Experience in industrial, manufacturing, aerospace, infrastructure, or comparable operational environments is desirable.
Strong knowledge in environment, health and safety matters is an advantage.
Skills
Leadership and influencing skills.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management.
Strategic thinking combined with operational execution.
Analytical and problem-solving capability.
Project and change management skills.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Establish and maintain procedures for monitoring applicable environmental, occupational health and safety laws and regulations, and evaluate compliance.
Define roles and responsibilities related to environment, health and safety
Develop, maintain and communicate policies, processes, procedures and training needed in accordance with laws, regulations, relevant HSE aspects, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.
Oversee and support the implementation.
Support the organization in risk assessments related to Health, Safety and Environment.
Ensure proper management and maintenance of environmental permits.
Participate in corrective actions and incident investigations.
Identify and lead improvement initiatives.
Internal advisor on environment, health and safety matters.
Systematic follow up on HSE related KPI: s.
BENEFITS
We offer you
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
Location
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our office in Solna.
Next Step
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible!
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Due to the summer holiday period, we will resume this recruitment in August. Feedback may therefore take longer than usual, and we appreciate your understanding during the summer.
This position requires approved pre-employment screening. These controls are based on the role that you will fulfill within the company. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
We help Earth benefit from Space
SSC Space is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 800 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from Space.
Learn more at sscspace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SSC Space AB
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange Space Center 1 (visa karta
)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI Arbetsplats
Esrange Jobbnummer
9991449