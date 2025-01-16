Health, Safety and Environment Specialist
Job DescriptionWe are seeking an experienced Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Specialist for our popular clientlocated in Boden.
The HSE Specialist will enhance HSE performance, fostering a strong safety culture and environmental focus. Responsibilities include providing expert HSE advice, managing risks, and ensuring compliance with BAS P/U Swedish legislation. This role also involves maintaining and updating the health and safety plan for the site, performing safety inspections, and coordinating work environment matters to prevent hazards and risks.Key Responsibilities:-Develop, update, and maintain the project's health and safety plan.- Conduct safety inspections to ensure compliance with regulations.- Review and assess risks, coordinating activities to avoid hazards.- Report HSE incidents and share lessons learned and best practices.- Track and report progress on sustainability objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs).
Qualifications You have previous experience of similar tasks.
You have knowledge of BAS P/U Swedish legislation.
You are fluent in English,written and spoken.
A construction background is a plus.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented individual with strong communication skills and a hands-on approach to managing HSE responsibilities. The ideal candidate is adaptable, solutions-focused, and able to collaborate effectively with diverse teams on-site. Leadership and resilience are key qualities to ensure a safe, compliant, and efficient work environment.
Company DescriptionOur client is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help clients in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull-time, office hours. Our client intends to start the assignment on 2025-02-03, and it is expected to run until 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client. This assignment requires on-site work in Boden.Please submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
