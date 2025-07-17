Health & Wellness Science Lead - R&D
At Blueair, we believe that the freedom to breathe clean air is a basic human right. As part of Unilever, we are a fast-growing global brand committed to creating cleaner, healthier indoor environments for millions of people worldwide. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to innovate boldly and act with purpose, and we're on a mission to bring clean air to everyone!
About the Role
In your role as a Health & Wellness Science Lead - R&D, you will lead scientific exploration in the areas of sleep and health. Your work will help us pioneer technologies at the intersection of air, mist, aroma, light, and sensory science. You'll translate research into product development, lead external collaborations, and define how we measure wellness outcomes like hydration, sleep quality, and stress recovery.
Who We're Looking For
We're looking for someone strategic, hands-on and driven. You're comfortable moving between scientific detail and product direction, and thrive in cross-functional teams.
Your profile
A Master's or PhD in Neuroscience, Human Physiology, Biomedical Engineering, Dermatological Science, or a closely related field.
Proven experience in applied research - ideally in sleep, skin, wellness or sensory health.
Strong ability to turn complex science into clear, actionable input for product development.
Experience designing or leading studies involving biometrics or dermatological testing (e.g. HRV, TEWL, sleep metrics).
Skilled in managing research collaborations, clinical partnerships, and external validation.
Familiarity with R&D processes in multidisciplinary environments - from early concept through to pre-launch validation.
A deep understanding of how sensory environments affect physical and emotional well-being.
Excellent communication skills in English - written and spoken.
Our Offer
Blueair offers you an exciting role in a fast-growing purpose-driven international company. In addition to great benefits, such as, wellness hours and Benify, you will have the opportunity to team up with passionate and highly skilled colleagues from all over the world. At Blueair your day will consist of doing great work and having fun while doing so. You will be part of a company that has values that engages every employee and work together to drive the purpose of clean air for the next generation - people and planet.
Blueair is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
