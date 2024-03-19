Health & Safety Manager
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2024-03-19
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Health & Safety Manager. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Responsible for preparing H&S plan according to teh main contract procedures.
Responsible for organizing the H&S team in Boden site.
Responsible for the organization in the site between main company, subcontractors and the Employee
Final approval for the H&S precautions taken in the site.
Responsible for selecting H&S staff for Boden Team if needed.
Responsible for leading the monthly and weekly H&S meetings.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having a degree in H&S Engineering.
10 years experience as H&S engineer.
Experience of similar EU based industrial project.
Having IOSH and NEBOSH certificates.
Good command of written and verbal English.
Good skills of communication and organisation with the team.
Knowledge of organizing the H&S plan for the project.
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-01
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8553494