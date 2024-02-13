Health and Safety Manager
2024-02-13
Key Responsibilities
* Provide advice, strategies and problem solving to personnel on all health and safety issues to achieve the goal of 'no harm'
* Promote a culture in where health and safety is a value that will never be compromised
• Support the development and implementation of the health and safety policy, safety management plan and standards. Ensure it is aligned with the Hatch safety management system and delivery approach
• Ensure inclusion of health and safety in preparation of project execution plans, definitions of objectives and project kickoff * Ensure the delivery and rollout of Working Together Safely (WTS), Values Driven Safety (VDS) Visible Felt Leadership (VFL), and Construction Safety Leadership Program (CSLP) on the project
• Provide assistance in all precontract, tender assessment and contract administration in relation to health and safety requirements and expectations
• Manage and ensure the compilation of the legal registers * Define local statutory and regulatory requirements and communicate with the team * Compile specific health and safety set up documentation aligned with the Hatch corporate health and safety folders
• Lead and facilitate the project hazard analysis and risk assessment process across all disciplines
• Ensure the implementation and support of behavior based health and safety, Working Together Safely (WTS) and the Hatch safety information management system and participate in incident investigations and reporting
• Measure implementation of corrective actions from incident investigations
* Develop, implement and coordinate the process of health and safety reporting
• Develop, implement and coordinate incident reporting, analysis and statistical returns
• Ensure health and safety indicators and reviews are planned, implemented and reported
• Coordinate and submit health and safety leading indicator and information reports
• Prepare, implement and review emergency response plans
• Implement and manage the audit program for Hatch * Measure compliance with rules, safety management plans and health and safety procedures
• Perform duties as stipulated in specific safety management plans * Ensure performance, assessment, training and development for health and safety staff
• Manage the identification of health and safety training needs for personnel
• Implement a health and safety training program based on needs analysis
• Provide and assist with application of workplace, health and safety systems support and procedures for use by staff
• Ensure appointment of key health and safety staff and contractors
• Assign health and safety staff to work and contribute to workforce planning initiatives
• Manage health and safety staff to achieve targets
• Recruit and induct health and safety staff
• Provide workers compensation and rehabilitation support, advice and manage the process.
Qualifications and Experience Essential
• 10 to 15 years experience in health and safety, with at least 10 years on site experience on major construction projects
• Excellent interpersonal skills
• A high level of computer skills
• A high level of organizational skills
• A passion for continual improvement of project health and safety performance
• Ability to lead and motivate on site project teams in health and safety. Preferred
• Member of a recognized health and safety professional organization
