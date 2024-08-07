Health And Safety Engineer
2024-08-07
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for a Occupational Health and Safety Specialist.
Contribute to improving Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) performance within assigned geography.
Support the business by applying in-depth knowledge to offer solutions and advice through delivery of Group-wide performance improvement programs and/or Group Audit Program.
Delivers and deploys OHS training, audit and Group-wide performance improvement programs to the Divisions and Local Business Units.
Substitute Local Safety Advisor / Occupational Health and Safety Specialist.
