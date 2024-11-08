Health And Safety Engineer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Lund Visa alla bankjobb i Lund
2024-11-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
On behalf of Tetra Pak we are searching for a SHE Continuous Improvement Driver.
Occupational health and safety are our priority one, and we want to continuously improve this area and work proactively in these test halls. Your primary role will be to drive and lead SHE continuous improvement (CI) throughout the Test Factory's in Lund. As an SHE Continuous Improvement Driver, you will lead continuous improvement regarding: Safety related Way of Working based upon the Swedish Work Environment Act.
You will work across two legs of Test Factory, and you will report to Test Factory Integration.
You responsibilities:
Work even more proactive and with a business-oriented focus on test hall structures, order and tidiness and of course strengthening the culture around safety work.
Most importantly, be present and support both test engineers and teams doing tests in our test halls with a high-quality approach focused on their Safety.
Be responsible for driving our delegations in regard to: Fire Safety work, Electric Safety work, and Chemical Safety work as well as safety rounds in the Test Halls
Running awareness sessions, education, and trainings throughout Test Factory
Coach and support teams.
Contribute to an agile Test Factory
Maintaining systems to support the site conformance with the Group OHS procedures and local legislation.
Monitor incidents and support completion investigation and follow up actions.
Follow up that OHS training program is executed within test factory
We are looking for someone that can support our organization with personal engagement and strengthen our collaboration as well as driving improvements and empowering your colleagues.
We believe you have:
Experience on all or some of the delegation areas; fire, electric and chemical
You work supporting a dynamic environment having a positive attitude and good communication skills in Swedish & English.
You have a strong collaborative approach and build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders.
You are a driven and solid team player, who openly shares knowledge with your colleagues.
You are a flexible person that is open to change and keen on finding solutions to other's needs.
Experience in managing different stakeholders, coordinating, and auditing team activities and running projects.
You have a pro-active and structured working approach and problem-solving ability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
jobs@skillhuset.se
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696)
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
223 55 LUND Jobbnummer
9000337