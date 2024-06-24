Health and Safety coordinator
Volvo Business Services AB / Hälsojobb / Göteborg Visa alla hälsojobb i Göteborg
2024-06-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Transform with us!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we in the Volvo Group is taking the lead. We are building on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced technology, while developing transport solutions for the future. At our site in Lundby we are rebuilding for Campus Lundby and new advanced technology for the transport industry. This means a lot of exciting challenges around new products, new facilities, and new processes that we must implement. Do you want to join us working as Health and safety coordinator?
We are looking for a Health and safety coordinator at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. You will be a key player to coordinate the health and safety work by being our superuser in our incident system called VIA, have an important role to support and implement that we ensure safe work environment. You will be part of developing the VIA system to new requirements, create value adding reports and coordinate how we address them together with other functions.
• As a Health and safety coordinator you will play a key role in increasing awareness and developing our system VIA. Creating reports to support the organization to work proactively with reducing the risks at sites in Sweden. You will support our sites with expertise within the area of incidents and standards connected and create guidance on how to use the system.
• You will participate in collaboration forums, create awareness on safety culture and in our regulatory compliance work securing we have good documentation and structure.
• You will coordinate internal networks within relevant areas, coordinate deployment of standards or/and routines related to health and safety. You will collect and follow our performance within relevant health and safety areas, and present our results and support with education were needed.
• We hope you thrive in establishing relationships and building trust, as you will need to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders and connect cross-functional teams when coordinating our health and safety work.
Who are we?
The Technical Safety and Environment team is part of Rigs and Workshops Complete Vehicle organization. We are currently 8 highly skilled experts with deep knowledge in safety and environment expertise. We are working strongly together and in close collaboration with all other parts of Lundby sites to ensure that the site is safe and environmentally friendly while developing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions that will change the future of transportation. We offer a dynamic work where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn.
Essential Skills and Needed Work Experience
• University degree in Engineering or Health and safety or equivalent work experience
• Several years of work experience within the field of work environment and within a coordinating function
• Very good ability to communicate and collaborate
• Strong ability to work with a sense of urgency and with a doer ability
• Fluent in English and Swedish both written and spoken
• Experience from R&D, production environment, construction work or similar is an advantage
Ready for the next move?
Contact Ann Sofie Gullbring, Manager Technical Safety and Environment, phone +46 (0)739025584. Last application date is 9th of July 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11054-42623020". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8766441