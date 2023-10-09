Head of Veeva Commercial Platform - to Global IS/IT at Sobi
2023-10-09
Job description
Are you interested in leading and developing a team, a system and make a difference globally for our CRM stakeholders?
Your input will make a difference, join us and be a part of an international pharmaceutical company - we focus on special pharmaceuticals meeting the high medical needs of rare disease patients and providing treatment and services to them.
Sobi is looking for a Head of our Veeva Commercial Team within the Global IS/IT organisation, responsible for our technical CRM solution supporting our customer facing staff in Europe, Middle East and Asia.
In the position, you will be responsible for a team of system managers maintaining, supporting and developing the solution in cooperation with the business stakeholders. This position has high visibility across the company and interacts globally with affiliates and stakeholder departments.
Responsibilities
Primary areas of responsibility
Your primary areas of responsibility will be to lead the team 's work with our Veeva Commercial platform supporting field force activities, customer master data management, commercial content management and distribution etc. You will together with the business stakeholders plan and prioritize the solution road map, part take in new development projects and together with your team continuously make sure that the system supports the business requirements.
Your areas of responsibility are:
Overall responsible for maintenance, support, and availability of system
Lead and develop the Veeva Commercial team within Global IS/IT (performance management, salary management, development plans etc)
Ways of working (ITIL-processes)
Defining and managing 3rd party providers responsibilities for system maintenance support
License/agreement management and budgeting together with procurement and business stakeholders
Participate and contribute to governance forums and business dialogues
Qualifications
Experience from a broad CRM platform (Veeva CRM, PromoMats, Network, Open Data is considered a plus.)
Experience from similar position/responsibilities and/or from working with relevant pharma business processes
You are a leader and you enjoy leading a team
If you have experience from ITIL and/or ServiceNow it is considered a plus
University education in relevant area for this position
Fluent in English in written and spoken, Swedish is meriting
Personal attributes
Our values (Partnership, Ambition, Ownership, Urgency, all sourced by Care) form the base for our daily work. Therefore, your professional style should be:
Well-organized, efficient, and self-motivated. Demonstrate good interpersonal skills including the ability to interact well with a variety of personalities, organizational and educational levels. Can and will do attitude. Ability to work independently, pay attention to detail, maintain accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies. Analytical, problem solver, and solution and customer oriented. In addition, you must demonstrate behaviors in line with Sobi's core values: Care, Ambition, Urgency, Ownership and Partnership.
About the company
Sobi offers the opportunity to work at an international pharmaceutical company focused on specialty pharmaceuticals meeting the high medical needs of rare disease patients and providing treatment and services to them. Our employees come from a variety of backgrounds within research, healthcare, industry and the academic sphere.
Sobi is a dynamic and growing company with a high pace of change. This requires well-functioning and up to date IT and business systems to support the high pace and Sobi's business strategies, and to ensure that we are fulfilling regulatory requirements applicable to the.
We will interview candidates on going and the position can be filled prior to last date of application. Deadline for application is November 12th 2023. In this recruitment process, Sobi is cooperating with Randstad Technologies. If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact recruitment consultant Ann-Christine Holmer at ann-christine.holmer@randstad.se
