Head of UX
2024-11-13
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Use your skills to improve cancer treatments as Head of UX with us at RaySearch Laboratories!
RaySearch is a world leader in the field of advanced software for radiation therapy. Today, our solutions support thousands of clinics worldwide in the fight against cancer. We believe software has unlimited potential, and that it is the driving force for innovation in oncology.
The Opportunity
As Head of UX at RaySearch you lead our dedicated user experience team and have an important role in the development of our products. We value UX highly and strive to stand out both in usability and graphic design. RaySearch develops state of the art oncology software to treat cancer patients in an efficient and usable way. Working with us you will make your design experience matter, by incorporating user needs in the product creation process. You will maintain a strong UX team of designers, clinical specialists and developers, and coach them to work towards a harmonised user experience across our products.
About the role:
The role as Head of UX can briefly be described as divided in three parts; you are the manager with personnel responsibility for the members of the UX team, you lead the team forward in the daily work and plan for future improvements, and finally you also work hands on with UX in our products. You will:
• Lead the UX work and the UX team, covering our four advanced software products.
• Further develop our design system together with product managers and other stakeholders within the company.
• Work with teams to set UX for new and improved functionality.
• Create/discuss/iterate wireframes, storyboards, user flows, design prototypes, and UI specifications with the design team.
• Make sure that the products are delivered with high UX quality and take pride in it.
About You
To thrive in the position as Head of UX we believe that you have earlier experience from a leading UX position in the development of advanced software products. Furthermore, you probably have experience from user research, measuring user interaction with the product and as a result minimizing user errors, time spent, and number of mouse clicks.
Regarding personal qualities, we believe that you, like us, value well-functioning collaborations highly and enjoy working cross-functionally. You also have an eye for design, consistency, and details, and you are confident in your communication.
• 5+ years of UX design experience.
• Leadership experience as a Team lead or with direct reports.
• A MSc or BSc in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or other related field
• Experience from developing a design sytem that spans multiple products using different tech stacks.
• Experience working in multidisciplinary teams of developers, product owners, designers and other stakeholders, and comfortable navigating agile development environments.
• Experience presenting work to a broader product team and other leaders, clearly and succinctly articulating the goals and concepts.
• Proficient with Figma.
• Excellent communication skills in English and preferably also Swedish.
Team and Workplace
Your dedicated UX team of about ten people is one of twelve groups in the development department. You report to the Director of Development.
Our nice office is in newly built premises in Hagastaden, where we are located high up in the building with a fantastic view of Stockholm. Here you are offered pleasant workspaces, social activities, a brand new gym, a roof terrace and morning snacks every day. We also have our own lunch restaurant in the building. We work mainly from the office but are flexible if you want or need to work from home from time to time.
Application
