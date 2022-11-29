Head of Treasury
2022-11-29
Play'n GO leads the global Gaming Entertainment industry with an unrivaled ability to play nice with others while supplying cutting-edge casino games and bespoke back-office solutions. Thanks to our ever-passionate creative and technical chops, we keep growing. Are you game?
We are looking for a Head of Treasury to join our growing team!
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• The overall responsibility for the financial risks including treasury, tax, insurances, and AML
• Actively advise group management and local management with regards to financial risks and opportunities
• Support business development by advising on the budgetary impact of new business initiatives
• Proactively drive value creation by optimize the overall global financial position
• Funding management including but not limited to loan management, investment management
• Developing and determine the optimal structure of a Treasury Team and actively ensure up-to-date expertise
• Responsible for streamline and automize cash management processes and routines, including but not limited to cash pools, cash monitoring, authorizations, optimization of account structure, account opening and closing, optimizing cash flows, cash budget management and acting as support to the subsidiaries globally
• Work closely with the accounting team and tax team with regards to intercompany transactions to ensure the process is optimal
• Build and maintain bank relations
• Lead and secure efficient and controlled ways of working with the internal and external reporting
• Monitor current and impending regulatory changes and ensure that the group and its subsidiaries are compliant
• Develop and maintain department policies
Requirements:
• University degree in finance or similar
• Knowledge and understanding of treasury in an international environment
• Work experience in a similar role for a multinational company
• Is a problem solver, act with integrity, and ability to work well under own initiative as well as possess good interpersonal skills.
• Eager to work in a global fast-paced and team-oriented environment.
• Capacity to scrutinize underlying information through the application of professional skepticism to challenge the status quo.
• Eager to drive change and find optimal solutions and to achieve the best result
Get in here. We need your mojo, your moxie and your beautiful mind. You were made to make a difference and you can do that here. You will be rewarded with challenges. You will thrive in secret and in collaboration. Together, we will amplify enthusiasm, add skillsets and exceed expectations. And quickly. This industry works fast. Are you game? Tell us about your superpowers.
